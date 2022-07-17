Three-year-old falls into pit, dies in Koregaon Khurd village

A three-year-old girl from Koregaon Khurd village of Pune district fell into a toilet pit and died on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gatha Nitin Kaduskar (3). The girl was playing at the backyard of her house, near a pit construction site, with other children.

According to villagers, the toilet pit and nearby area were filled with rainwater due to incessant downpour.

When the girl’s parents realised that their child is missing, they began a frantic search for her along with the villagers, according to the police.

Later, a local resident found the girl’s toys near the pit site and alerted her family members.

Villagers rescued the girl from the pit and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission.