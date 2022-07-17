Three-year-old falls into pit, dies in Koregaon Khurd village
A three-year-old girl from Koregaon Khurd village of Pune district fell into a toilet pit and died on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Gatha Nitin Kaduskar (3). The girl was playing at the backyard of her house, near a pit construction site, with other children.
According to villagers, the toilet pit and nearby area were filled with rainwater due to incessant downpour.
When the girl’s parents realised that their child is missing, they began a frantic search for her along with the villagers, according to the police.
Later, a local resident found the girl’s toys near the pit site and alerted her family members.
Villagers rescued the girl from the pit and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission.
-
E-way of progress to boost economic activity, says Yogi
Jalaun: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bundelkhand expressway would add a new dimension to the growth and economy of not only Bundelkhand but the entire state. Yogi, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway in Bundelkhand. He said the 296-km expressway would boost economic activity and give seamless connectivity.
-
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park. Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.
-
Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
-
Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days
Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced hBains'and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security. The court ordered to send Bains' four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.
-
51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics