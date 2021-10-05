Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in Pune on Monday evening

PUNE After a humid hot day on Monday, many parts of Pune city witnessed severe lightning along with thunderstorms after 6pm. Due to intense rainfall, there was traffic congestion in many parts of the city.

Lohegaon, Viman nagar, Katraj, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Pune station, Pimple Saudagar, Fergusson College road, Erandwane and adjoining areas all saw heavy rainfall.

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 26.3 millimetres (mm) of rain, Chinchwad reported 2.5mm whereas Lohegaon reported 23.4mm of rainfall. Rainfall data at Pashan was not available on Monday evening, officials said.

Lavale and Magarpatta saw rainfall from the morning. Lavale reported 29 mm of rainfall and Magarpatta reported 68 mm of rainfall on Monday.

The fire department noted four incidents of trees falling at Tingre nagar, Gultekdi, Maharshi nagar and Navi peth.

Waterlogging was also reported at Ganesh peth, Koregaon park, Hadapsar and Pulgate on Monday.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai said that Pune City experienced severe lightning along with thunderstorms on Monday evening.

“By 7pm on Monday evening, a very severe convection was observed over Pune. The radar showed reflectivity above 50 dBZ. Severe lightning and thunderstorms with moderate to intense rains reported at few places in Pune,” said Hosalikar.

Pune cantonment area was flooded with knee deep rain water on all the major roads of the area. Traffic jams and water entering business establishments residents claimed. Vinod Mathurawala, former PCB member said “ the area is under complete darkness due to power outage. There are reports of water logging and traffic jams in the cantonment area, “ he said

3 new new IMD stations in city

Since October 1, three new stations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been functioning in Pune city in addition to those already in existence. With this, the IMD will now also monitor Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta in addition to Shivajinagar, Lohegaon and Pashan. The three new stations will help in localised forecasts from different parts of the city.

About the additional stations, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that they are located in different directions of the city. “We chose these stations so that we can monitor each direction of Pune city. With the three new stations, we will be issuing day and night temperature forecasts and rainfall forecasts,” Kashyapi said. In September, a one month pilot project was undertaken to monitor these new stations, he said.

“Between Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon, we have seen that day temperatures have been higher in Lohegaon. With the additional stations in the last one month, we have noticed that Chinchwad and Magarpatta are hotter than Lohegaon. Therefore, monitoring these stations will help us provide detailed forecasts with respect to day and night temperatures in different parts of the city,” Kashyapi said.

“As per our observations as of now, rainfall forecasts for these new stations may not vary so much. We will soon start issuing three hourly forecasts for these regions as well,” he said.

Citizens can access the IMD Pune website to get localised forecasts and details of day and night temperatures of these stations.

According to Kashyapi, “On the IMD Pune website, citizens can go to the Pune city weather section and get the data of all six stations under the ‘ARG Stations’ tab.” IMD Pune plans to further increase the number of stations. “Localised forecasts for Junnar, Purandhar, National Defence Academy (NDA), Wadgaon sheri and Talegaon are in the pipeline. Once the three new stations start monitoring and issuing data, other stations too will start,” Kashyapi said.