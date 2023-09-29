Thursday downpour leads to waterlogging in some areas

PUNE: Heavy rain in the afternoon on Thursday led to a flash flood-like situation at Kothrud, Bavdhan and Sinhagad Road. Stormwater and drainage lines were choked, and the roads were flooded. So much so that water entered many housing societies in these areas, and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and other Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials had to rush to the citizens’ rescue. The Singhgad Road turned like the river after rains. It was difficult to ride the vehicles on the road. (HT PHOTO)

Kumar said, “Due to heavy rainfall over a short period of time, there was more water on the roads than their capacity to drain it. Naturally, there was waterlogging in and around these areas. The municipal administration took steps to drain the water immediately.”

Ramesh Khandwe, a resident of Sinhagad Road, said, “Sinhagad Road had turned into a river almost after the bout of rain. It was difficult to ride vehicles on the road.”

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, Sandeep Khardekar, said, “At a time when the Ganpati immersion procession was underway in the city, there was heavy rainfall in some areas and water entered several housing societies, flowing dangerously close to the electric meters there. We immediately informed Pune district guardian minister, Chandrakant Patil, about it.”

“Patil reviewed the situation and instructed the municipal commissioner and other PMC officers to leave the Ganpati immersion procession and immediately take steps to drain the water from the inundated areas,” Khardekar said.

