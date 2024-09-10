 Toddler dies after falling into water tank   - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Toddler dies after falling into water tank  

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 10, 2024 10:23 PM IST

As per the complaint filed by Mukeshkumar Chauhan, father of the deceased, there is construction work going on, and while playing, his daughter fell into an underground tank

A 6-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an underground water tank at a construction site in Wagholi, officials said on Tuesday. The incident was reported on Saturday at Kawade Wasti in Wagholi, and the deceased has been identified as Rekha Mukeshkumar Chauhan. 

On Monday a case was filed against the accused at Lonikand police station under BNS section 106(1).
On Monday a case was filed against the accused at Lonikand police station under BNS section 106(1).  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the complaint filed by Mukeshkumar Chauhan, father of the deceased, there is construction work going on, and while playing, his daughter fell into an underground tank. 

He alleged that the building’s owner did not provide safety measures at the construction site. Police officials from the LoniKand police station said they booked Ramesh Munde for negligence at the construction site. 

On Monday a case was filed against the accused at Lonikand police station under BNS section 106(1). 

