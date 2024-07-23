Tomato rates soar above 100 per kg in Pune 

Tomato prices surpassed ₹ 100 per kg in retail markets across the city on Saturday as adverse weather conditions in areas around Pune and Maharashtra continue to affect supplies of the essential kitchen staple. Not only tomatoes, the prices of other green vegetables are also rising at a high level. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Even in the Marketyard vegetable market, there has been a shortage of tomato supply from farmers, forcing dealers to sell at higher prices to retailers.

According to farmers, tomato crops have been damaged due to severe rainfall during the last two weeks throughout the state, including in the Pune district. As a result, there has been a shortage of tomatoes in the previous few days, and prices have risen accordingly,” said Manikrao Shete, a dealer at the Pune Marketyard market.

Not only tomatoes, the prices of other green vegetables are also rising at a high level.

Tomato prices have gone up in Pune over the previous week, and residents are concerned about the rise in prices. “Last week, the average price per kg of tomatoes increased to ₹70 to 80. Since the beginning of this week, prices have risen above ₹100 due to a shortage of tomatoes at the main market yard’, said Ketan Jadhav, a vegetable trader from Mandai market.

The spike in the rate has had an adverse effect on common citizens as well.

“I was astonished to learn that tomato prices have risen to above ₹100 in recent days, and I purchased it today for ₹110 per kg. We had some guests coming over for dinner tonight, so I had to buy the produce at a high price,” Shweta Mahajan, a citizen said.