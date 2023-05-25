Pune colleges excel in HSC exam

Many colleges in the city have topped the HSC examination with more the 90℅ passing scores. HSC results were declared in Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Fergusson College achieved 93.75% in overall results. The arts stream result was 94.81% while the overall science stream result was 93.27%.

Gadnis Malhar Amit (565), Bhave Chinmay Nitin (565), Parvati Ananya Shantanu (562), Parasnis Anupritaa Amit (556), Raut Nupoor Tushar (554), and Lole Atharva Suhas (551) of the college topped in the science stream out of a total of 600 marks.

Prabhudesai Urvi Amit (581), Kulkarni Revati Abhijit (581), Marathe Ishwari Dhananja (577), Shukla Radhika Vijay (576), Kalyankar Netra Mangesh (575), Lodha Shreya Sachin (575), and Naphade Sara Rohit (574) were toppers from the arts steam.

Joshi Anweeta Ajit (514) and Chaugule Samarth Sanjay (497) of the arts stream secured top score in the blind student category.

Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) college scored 98.65% in overall results. Ashok Mahavidyalaya and Junior College have achieved 100% score in overall results for the eighth consecutive years. This year, 370 students from the arts, commerce, and science streams appeared for the HSC examination from the college.

Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society’s Anglo Urdu Girls High School and Abeda Inamdar Junior College for Girls, Anglo Urdu Boys High School and Junior College, M.C.E.S. Students of English Medium School and Junior College registered good scores in the Class 12 examination. The overall result of Anglo Urdu Boys High School and Junior College was 88.20 per cent. The result of the science stream was 87.50 per cent, arts 62.26 per cent and commerce 93 per cent.

The overall result of Anglo Urdu Girls High School and Abeda Inamdar Junior College for Girls was 96.20 per cent. The streamwise results comprised science (87.90%), commerce (96.11%), and arts 88.60%.