Tope: Vaccination could lead to herd immunity

The state government is now trying aggressively to vaccinate and use multiple modes to reach every corner. During his visit to Pune, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government hopes to vaccinate about three lakh people daily in Maharashtra and increase the antibodies in most people and thereby bring in the ‘herd immunity in maximum people.

Tope also said that the state hopes to permit smaller hospitals even those with 20 beds to carry out the Covid vaccination if they have enough Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) management in place.

Tope said, “We will start the sub-centres in addition to the primary health care centres for vaccination in rural areas. We would ensure that if we get proposals from smaller private hospitals even if they are 20 bedded hospitals but have proper AEFI management infrastructure then we would send their proposal to the centre for approval.”

Tope further said that the state has about 1.77 crore phase one, health care workers and frontline workers, and phase two beneficiaries, those between 45-59 years of age with comorbidities and senior citizens.

For these, we would need about 2.20 crore vials and we aim to cover all beneficiaries under phase one and phase two within the next three months.

Tope further said, “To control the spread of the infection those in home isolation must take special precautions to ensure that their family members do not come in contact with them. Also, society representatives must make sure that the person in home isolation and their family members follow all necessary protocols. We will also increase institutional quarantine facilities as needed.”

The state administration has been pushing to begin universal vaccination for all above 18 as declared earlier by the district administration; however, they are yet to receive a response regarding the same.

He said, “We understand that we first, need to vaccinate the most vulnerable population however we are following up with the administration to begin universal vaccination. First, we have asked the centre to permit vaccination for those below 45 with comorbidities.”