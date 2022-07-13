Total chaos as Pune traffic police missing at main chowks during peak hours
PUNE: For the past few days, most city roads have been witnessing heavy logjams largely due to rain, potholes and non-functional traffic signals. What’s more, traffic police have been found missing during morning- and evening- peak hours, much to the disappointment of commuters. The Hindustan Times team visited several spots in Pune cantonment, Bhavani peth, Yerawada, Bibvewadi, Shankarsheth road and Mangalwar peth during evening peak hours and found chaos at most places, with citizens left to fend for themselves.
At the busiest thoroughfare at Khadi Machine chowk – officially declared a black spot – none of the traffic policemen were found when the team visited the area at around 4.45 pm. Citizens were a harassed lot, thanks to constant honking and bumper-to-bumper traffic, with the rain making the commute even more difficult.
At around 5.30 pm at Neelayam chowk, commuters were left with no room to manoeuvre their vehicles as heavy rain lashed the city. With traffic policemen missing, there was a complete lack of traffic discipline. Buses, cars, two-wheelers and autos were found stranded at various places. Sangita Rajmane , a two-wheeler rider who was stuck at Neelayam chowk, said, “Although flooding is not as bad as previous years, still there are traffic jams. People are driving vehicles according to their whims and fancies and want to reach their homes by breaking lane discipline. There is complete chaos and traffic policemen are absent. With them not there, who will enforce traffic discipline? There has been a logjam for over 20 minutes and nobody is intervening, causing citizens to suffer.”
At 6.30 pm at Bibvewadi chowk as well, there was a complete breakdown with no police presence to decongest the area. Commuters were stranded for more than half-an-hour before some vigilant citizens decided to manage the traffic. “Bibvewadi witnesses heavy traffic coming from Sahakarnagar, Kondhwa, Bharati Vidyapeeth and other areas. At least four policemen are needed to control the traffic but there were no traffic policemen present to help the citizens. When citizens are paying taxes, why are policemen shirking their duties?” said a commuter on condition of anonymity.
Civic activist Danish Khan said, “Traffic policemen have been absent ever since the police top brass ordered that they enforce traffic discipline rather than fining citizens. It is the duty of the policemen to ensure that traffic is regulated at different chowks and no inconvenience is caused to citizens.”
However, DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame, said, “There are challenges related to intense and heavy rain which make traffic enforcement during the monsoons difficult. However, a maximum of our men are on ground helping citizens along with regulating traffic.”
The city joint commissioner had ordered that the traffic police must regulate traffic rather than fining citizens after a barrage of complaints on social media about corruption and highhandedness towards citizens.
HC admits appeal of convict in Varanasi serial blast, summons record
A division bench, comprising justice Manoj Misra and justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, also summoned the records of lower court in the matter. The prime accused in Varanasi serial blast case, Waliullah had moved this criminal appeal before the Allahabad high court, challenging the judgment of trial court, Ghaziabad dated June 6, 2022, whereby he was awarded death sentence after being convicted in this serial blast case of Varanasi district.
Plastic waste management portal, shakti vans, wild animal rescue centres in U.P. now: Forest minister
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday said that his department has set up a portal for plastic waste management and was simultaneously focused on plantation in accordance with climate change needs. “We have placed water quality monitoring system in up and down stream of the Kondli drain in Noida to ascertain the level of pollution from Delhi side in river Yamuna,” the minister added.
U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state.
Ludhiana | Plantation drive ‘Trees of Joy’ kick-started in city
A plantation drive— Trees of Joy— kick-started here on Tuesday. The drive will witness nearly 5,000 saplings to be planted at an upcoming township in city on the Sidhwan Canal road. A host of dignitaries, namely, Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, an environmentalist, a Padma Shri recipient and also a Rajya Sabha Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, and NGT chief secretary SC Aggarwal participated in the event.
Ludhiana | Alternative road to connect Rattanheri with Khanna city
A new alternative road to connect Rattanheri and other villages with Khanna town has been built, the district administration told on Tuesday. Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains informed that on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the public works department (PWD) constructed the 0.5-km-long motorable road from an underpass to a government school. The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city, he added.
