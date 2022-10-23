Traders’ association lodges complaint against transgender beggars

This Diwali has been harrowing for Mangerilal Bhimpla, a grocery shop owner in the Katraj Dattanagar area, what with a group of transgender beggars harassing him and his customers in the electric supplies’ shop he owns. Bhimpla is not alone, for many other shop owners and traders in this area are complaining of similar harassment at the hands of the same group, which, according to them, demands money only to then shout, dance and abuse the owners and customers if its demands are not met. So much so that the Dattanagar Jambhulwadi Road Traders’ Association has now filed a police complaint against this group.

Recalling his experience, Bhimpla said, “A couple of days ago, three transgender beggars came to our shop and started asking for money. As it is nothing new to us, I gave them Rs20. However, they demanded Rs500 saying Diwali is coming up and when we refused to cough up the amount, they started shouting at me and my customers. They even removed their sarees. Afraid of what they might do next, we gave them the money.”

Another shop owner on condition of anonymity said, “This group of transgenders goes around the Katraj, Dattanagar and Jambhulwadi road areas on a daily basis and harasses shop owners. As they are in a group, they ask for big sums of money and if not given the same, they start fighting. They had come to my shop too but when I refused to give them the money and called the police, they ran away from the shop.”

Vaibhav Dhekane, executive president, Dattanagar Jambhulwadi Road Traders’ Association, said, “As we started getting several complaints from the shop owners, we all decided to complain to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Accordingly, all of us members of the association went to the police station and submitted a memorandum to the police, demanding strict action against these transgender beggars who are not only harassing shop owners but also customers during this festive season.”

Shrihari Bahirat, senior police inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “We have received the complaint and memorandum from the traders’ association and have instructed our policemen to keep a watch on these transgender beggars. We will take action against them if they are found harassing owners and customers.”