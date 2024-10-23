Traffic changes announced ahead of Diwali

PUNE: In anticipation of heavy footfalls in Pune’s central market areas during the Diwali festival, the Pune city traffic police have announced traffic diversions effective till November 5 to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Pune city police have announced traffic diversions effective till November 5 to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Diwali festival. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Among the changes, vehicles travelling from Shivajinagar towards Shivaji Road will be redirected from S G Barve Chowk along Jangali Maharaj Road and Tilak Chowk. Vehicles travelling from Swargate towards Shivajinagar via Puram Chowk will have to turn left at Puram Chowk and proceed to their destinations via Tilak Road and S P College Alka Chowk. Vehicles travelling from Appa Balwant Chowk towards Budhwar Chowk will be redirected as required. They will be mostly diverted to Bajirao Road.

Vehicles travelling from Phutka Buruj towards Jogeshwari Chowk will be rerouted as required with an alternative route via Shivaji Road. Vehicles travelling from Shanipar Chowk and Kumthekar Road towards Mandai will be redirected and allowed to continue straight on Bajirao Road.

Parking arrangements

In light of the festival, citizens are encouraged to park their vehicles at designated locations including Babu Genu Parking, Misal Parking, Hamalwada Parking and Sane Vehicle Parking when visiting market areas along Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Mandai. Traffic police have urged citizens to adhere to the revised rules and parking instructions to facilitate a smooth Diwali celebration.