Traffic chaos at ICS colony, Bhosale Nagar irks residents

Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:21 PM IST

Residents have been volunteering with the police to improve traffic at Bhosale Nagar lane, off Cosmos Bank headquarters ever since the Pune Metro work commenced on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) road

Traffic seen on Ganeshkhind road near Cosmos bank in Pune on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

Residents have been volunteering with the police to improve traffic at Bhosale Nagar lane, off Cosmos Bank headquarters ever since the Pune Metro work commenced on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) road. But since November 30, barricades have been put up on the road, disallowing residents from entering Bhosale Nagar, following which there is bumper-to-bumper traffic not just during peak hours, but also during regular hours.

Frustrated, the mohalla committee of Bhosale Nagar called for a meeting on Friday with the police and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which is handling the Metro project to find a solution.

“The traffic is slow moving with the Metro work in progress, but for the past two days, the lane turning into Cosmos Bank headquarters, going towards Bhosale Nagar has been the worst, with barricades put up, thus allowing for a single lane and adding to our woes,” said Hema Chari, resident of Bhosale Nagar.

According to the residents, it has been a chaotic experience to even enter the colony or societies. “The traffic police had made the changes without informing people in the area,” said Jayesh Baheti, resident of Bhosale Nagar and member of the mohalla committee.

“We held a meeting with the DCP traffic and he assured us that there will be no entry and exit restrictions on the road going towards Bhosale Nagar,” said Baheti.

During the meeting, Babasaheb Koli, police inspector (traffic), Chaturshringi police station, said, “All the agencies have agreed on the need to expand the road from SPPU to avoid bottleneck near Cosmos Bank. We are planning to have T junction at Ganesh Khind road, which should release some pressure on traffic through Bhosale Nagar.”

“We were planning to make the route one-way from Cosmos Bank. But after a meeting with the residents we decided to postpone it by a month. By that time traffic issue will be resolved here ,” he said.

He added that the traffic division is also working on giving four feet passage near Cosmos Bank for pedestrians to cross Ganeshkhind road.

Friday, December 02, 2022
