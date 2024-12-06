Menu Explore
Traffic diversions announced for ‘Pedestrian Day’ celebration on Pune’s Laxmi Road

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2024 05:28 AM IST

As per the notification issued by the Pune city traffic police department, “Vehicle Free Road” was announced on Laxmi Road from Nagarkar Talim Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk. The traffic changes will be in effect from 8 am to 8 pm

Pune city police have announced traffic diversion plan on Laxmi Road for December 11, celebrated as ‘Pedestrian Day’. The initiative is aimed at encouraging pedestrian movement and creating a safer environment for people to walk freely without the disturbance of traffic.

Vehicle entry will be banned from Seva Sadan Chowk and Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Vehicle entry will be banned from Seva Sadan Chowk and Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the notification issued by the Pune city traffic police department, “Vehicle Free Road” was announced on Laxmi Road from Nagarkar Talim Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk. The traffic changes will be in effect from 8 am to 8 pm.

Vehicle entry will be banned from Seva Sadan Chowk and Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk. Vehicles coming from Belgaug Chowk to Tilak Chowk will be diverted to Seva Sadan Chowk-Bajirao Road. Vehicles from Kumthekar Road to Laxmi Road will be diverted to Chitale Corner-Bajirao Road. Vehicles from Lokhande Talim Chowk and going towards Kuthe chowk will be diverted to Kelkar Road-Tilak Road.

The traffic police have requested residents and motorists to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly.

