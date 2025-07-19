Traffic measures fail after initial implementation at Pune’s Gangadham Chowk

Following a fatal accident at Gangadham Chowk last month, authorities swiftly implemented a series of measures aimed at restricting heavy vehicles and enhancing commuter safety. While these steps initially brought noticeable improvements and relief to commuters, the situation has regressed, sparking renewed concerns among locals. Heavy vehicles have found a way to bypass the height barrier by manoeuvring through a diagonal route. (HT PHOTO)

A 29-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter was killed and her relative injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck at a busy traffic junction on June 11. After the accident, the Pune police commissioner visited the spot and suggested safety measures. Height barriers were installed to restrict heavy vehicle movement, designated travel timings, and on-site deployment of traffic police.

Atul Jain, a local resident and active member of the Kondhwa Development Forum, said, “The improvement has proven to be short-lived. There is no longer a consistent deployment of traffic police at the chowk, particularly during critical hours. More alarmingly, certain modified or ‘smart’ heavy vehicles have found a way to bypass the height barriers altogether by manoeuvring through a diagonal route.”

Another resident, Kalpana Mantri, said, “These vehicles are briefly driving on the wrong side of the road, posing a serious risk to schoolchildren, senior citizens, and two-wheeler riders. Shockingly, such a design gap was left in a sensitive location like this. We don’t want another accident to happen before authorities act. We need a permanent, well-enforced solution, not temporary fixes.”

The demands from residents include the closure or redesign of the exploited gap, consistent deployment of traffic police during peak hours, strict enforcement of heavy vehicle restrictions with penalties for violations, and installation of CCTV or surveillance cameras to monitor and penalise rule-breakers, especially in the absence of round-the-clock human presence.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “We have now deployed additional traffic policemen at the specific spot, to monitor the traffic and take action against heavy vehicles which are violating traffic rules. We are ensuring that no one violates traffic rules, as it is a matter of safety for people travelling on the road.”

A senior police official from the Pune traffic police department, requesting anonymity, said, “We had initially deployed officers at Gangadham Chowk soon after the accident and implemented restrictions on heavy vehicle movement. However, we’ve noticed that some drivers are deliberately bypassing the height barriers by taking a diagonal route, which is both illegal and dangerous. We are planning to coordinate with the local civic authorities to close this loophole and are also considering installing CCTV surveillance in the area. Regular enforcement will be intensified during peak hours, and strict action will be taken against violators.”