Traffic police book 1,087 for illegal operation of autos in 15-day drive

In a special drive conducted between November 10 and November 26, the Pune city traffic department booked 1,087 for unauthorised operation of autorickshaws. The department had formed a squad comprising one officer and four constables to curb violations and improve traffic discipline in the city. In an appeal issued to autorickshaw drivers, the department urged compliance with established rules, including parking only at designated stands, avoiding illegal roadside parking, following lane and signal discipline, behaving courteously with passengers, and charging fares strictly as per the meter. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the action was taken following rising complaints of illegal operations, traffic obstruction and unsafe commuting conditions caused by errant rickshaw drivers.

Breakdown of violations recorded during the drive include overloading passengers 234, no-parking/traffic obstruction 92, front seat violation 36, driving without uniform 424, not carrying valid documents 16, signal jumping 16, parking at unauthorised rickshaw stands 38, wrong-side driving 36, refusing passengers 138, and other miscellaneous violations 57. The department stated that the action will continue in the coming days to reduce congestion and ensure smooth and safe transportation across Pune.

In an appeal issued to autorickshaw drivers, the department urged compliance with established rules, including parking only at designated stands, avoiding illegal roadside parking, following lane and signal discipline, behaving courteously with passengers, and charging fares strictly as per the meter.

Officials said cooperation from drivers is essential for maintaining orderly traffic flow and safeguarding commuters.

The department reiterated that sustained enforcement measures will be taken to ensure safe and disciplined urban mobility.