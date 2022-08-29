Traffic police makes Porwal road one-way to ease congestion

Hindustan Times on August 27 reported how local MLA Sunil Tingare had raised the issue of daily traffic jams along a 200-metre stretch of Porwal road in the Vidhan Sabha, demanding alternative roads and a permanent solution to the problem. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the Pune traffic police department has now issued a circular stating that the said stretch will be turned into a ‘one-way’ henceforth. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame on Monday issued a circular stating, “The 200-metre stretch on Porwal road in the Dhanori area from Kamlai dairy chowk towards Jakat naka chowk will be a one-way.”

As per information shared by the traffic police department, now on, vehicular traffic coming from the D Y Patil university side will take a left turn towards Kamlai dairy chowk and go towards Sathe vasti. Going forward, the vehicles will take a right turn towards Aurum Elementto society on D P road and go towards Orchid hospital and then go ahead towards Porwal road. Whereas vehicles coming from the 7th Heaven society road will also go by a similar road.

Ambulances, the fire brigade, police vehicles and other emergency vehicles will be exempt from this one-way and will be allowed to go in the opposite direction. Porwal road starts from the Old Octroi chowk on Dhanori-Lohegaon road and ends in the D Y Patil road. On this entire stretch of Porwal Road, many new housing societies are coming up while there are at least two major schools. Hence, working people, students and women have to travel by this road only for their daily work. The only alternative they have is to take the 6-km-long route going from Lohegaon village.