Traffic police makes Porwal road one-way to ease congestion
Pune traffic police issued a circular stating that the 200-metre stretch will be turned into a ‘one-way’
Hindustan Times on August 27 reported how local MLA Sunil Tingare had raised the issue of daily traffic jams along a 200-metre stretch of Porwal road in the Vidhan Sabha, demanding alternative roads and a permanent solution to the problem. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the Pune traffic police department has now issued a circular stating that the said stretch will be turned into a ‘one-way’ henceforth. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame on Monday issued a circular stating, “The 200-metre stretch on Porwal road in the Dhanori area from Kamlai dairy chowk towards Jakat naka chowk will be a one-way.”
As per information shared by the traffic police department, now on, vehicular traffic coming from the D Y Patil university side will take a left turn towards Kamlai dairy chowk and go towards Sathe vasti. Going forward, the vehicles will take a right turn towards Aurum Elementto society on D P road and go towards Orchid hospital and then go ahead towards Porwal road. Whereas vehicles coming from the 7th Heaven society road will also go by a similar road.
Ambulances, the fire brigade, police vehicles and other emergency vehicles will be exempt from this one-way and will be allowed to go in the opposite direction. Porwal road starts from the Old Octroi chowk on Dhanori-Lohegaon road and ends in the D Y Patil road. On this entire stretch of Porwal Road, many new housing societies are coming up while there are at least two major schools. Hence, working people, students and women have to travel by this road only for their daily work. The only alternative they have is to take the 6-km-long route going from Lohegaon village.
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
-
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics