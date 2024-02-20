Traffic police, PMC to consider Koregaon Park citizen’s pleas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city traffic police are working together to assess an alternate traffic strategy before demolishing the Sadhu Vaswani flyover, which connects Kalyaninagar-Koregaon Park routes to the Pune Cantonment area. Both the traffic police department and PMC officials on Tuesday promised to implement suggestions made by local residents before setting in motion new road diversions. The demolition of the existing ROB that connects Koregaon Park to the Pune Cantonment area will begin in March. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC is planning to demolish the existing, two-lane Sadhu Vaswani ROB at Koregaon Park and build a four-lane ROB in its place. The demolition of the existing ROB that connects Koregaon Park to the Pune Cantonment area will begin in March. During its survey, the PMC project department found 61 trees to be in the way of the proposed ROB due to which it has submitted a proposal to the Dhole Patil Road ward office, seeking permission to cut down these trees.

Srinivas Bonala in charge of this project said, “PMC conducted three meetings with traffic police, and the police were requested to prepare an alternate traffic plan. We will ensure that the PMC will not start the demolition and construction work of the new flyover before conducting the trials of the new traffic plan. We are open to accepting suggestions from local citizens, and we’ll ensure that they are not inconvenienced.”

In the wake of the proposed flyover work, city Congress leader Mohan Joshi organised a field visit and meeting with traffic police officers and residents of Koregaon Park.

After the visit, Joshi stated, “Traffic police have implemented the traffic change strategy on an experimental basis. Residents proposed multiple solutions to the police and sought modifications to the road diversions. Traffic police have agreed to evaluate the residents’ proposals.”

The PMC had planned to demolish the existing Sadhu Vaswani Railway overbridge which connects Koregaon Park- Kalyaninnagar area to Pune Camp.