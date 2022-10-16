Traffic policeman attacked with beer bottle while on duty, youth held

A traffic official on duty was severely injured after a youth smashed a beer bottle on his head at MM Chowk, Kalewadi on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Baban Gaikwad (19), a resident of Pavana Nagar colony, Kalewadi. He has been arrested, said police.

According to the complaint filed by constable Ramesh Ramchandra Jadhav (52), who works as a traffic police in the Sangvi traffic department, he was monitoring traffic along with his colleague at Rahatani chowk. However, at around 7:30 pm considering the festive rush and heavy traffic flow, Jadhav was asked to go to MM Chowk.

At around 8 pm Jadhav and his colleague were managing traffic at the junction when the youth started abusing and manhandling and blaming him for traffic congestion in the area. When Jadhav tried to resist him, the accused took out a beer bottle from his pocket and smashed it on Jadhav’s head.

S Girnar, police sub-inspector at Wakad police station, said, “In the attack, Jadhav was injured seriously. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

”When the other traffic policeman was helping Jadhav, the accused threatened to kill him with the beer bottle,” he said.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “Considering the festival rush, our staff is deployed at major junctions to ease the traffic jams. We have filed a complaint and registered a case.”

“Such incidents on police officials are on the rise. Our department is providing all necessary support to the team that investigates attacks on our staff,” added Bhoite.

A case has been registered with Wakad police station under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).