Traffic curbs on Modi’s visit hit commuters

Pune: The traffic restrictions in place on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political dignitaries, including state chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, were in Pune, left many citizens inconvenienced. Traffic restrictions in place on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political dignitaries were in Pune left many citizens inconvenienced. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

As several roads were closed since early morning in city areas many Punekars preferred to stay home and do not go for work.

“I stay at Kasba Peth area and daily travel to Market Yard for work. As the roads were closed since morning, I took off from office today. There was heavy police bandobast and PMPML buses did not ply on these routes,” said Manisha Salunkhe.

Another citizen Akshay Rathi said, “All the busy main stretches in the old city, including Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road and Tilak Road, were closed since morning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Authorities should have arranged alternate routes for commuters.”

Modi visited the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple at around 11 am traveling through Shivaji Road, after which he went to SP College via Laxmi Road. The prime minister’s convoy went through the Ganeshkhind University Road as he attended the last programme at the Agriculture College Ground. Citizens on roadsides and footpaths waved at Modi when his motorcade passed through city roads on Tuesday.

The traffic movement in the city was restored with barricades removed and closed roads reopened for vehicular movement by 3 pm.

“We followed the protocol laid down for PM visit by barricading and closing roads to vehicles. We tried to keep minimum time for road closure to avoid inconvenience to public,” said a senior traffic police department official on condition of anonymity.