Man dies of electrocution while installing cable connection in Kothrud

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 11:05 PM IST

One killed and another critically injured after receiving electric shock while installing TV cable on terrace in Kothrud. Case registered as accidental death.

One man was killed and another critically injured after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable while installing a television cable on the terrace of a house in the Kothrud on Thursday morning.

One man was killed and another critically injured after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to officials from the Kothrud police station, the incident occurred at around 11:30 am in the Sutardara area. The deceased has been identified as Pundalik Laxman Shinde, 33. Swapnil Shivram Bodke, 28, sustained injuries.

According to officials, the two men were installing the cable of a direct-to-home television set and were taking it from one building terrace to another when they received an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

kothrud
