Train driver applies emergency brake as gas cylinder found on tracks

The driver of Pune-Secunderabad Express averted a major accident after he applied emergency brakes on noticing an LPG cylinder on rail tracks at Uruli Kanchan late on Sunday, officials said on Monday. He alerted authorities and an FIR was registered a day later. On Monday, the Uruli police registered a case of mischief with intent to destroy or make unsafe a rail and reckless act against the unidentified person/s. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the filled four kilogramme LPG commercial cylinder, was found on the tracks at around 10.45 pm on Sunday.

As per the information given by the Pune railway administration, the express train’s loco pilot RT Wani, and train manager Ketan Ratnani, saw the cylinder on the tracks and contacted the station master. Following this, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police reached the spot. Subsequently, RPF staffer, Sharad Walke, 38, lodged a complaint with the Uruli Kanchan police station on Monday.

Uruli Kanchan inspector Shankar Patil said, “We have lodged the FIR under Sections 125, 327 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 150(1)(A), 152, 153 of Railways Act 1989 and probe is on.”