Trains on Bhusawal division route cancelled yet again

Thousands of passengers were caught unawares upon receiving last-minute messages from the Central Railway (CR) announcing cancellation of trains headed to Nagpur, Amravati and Gondia from Pune on March 29 and 30, citing infrastructural work underway at Bhusawal division as the reason. The travel plans of thousands of passengers went awry due to the CR’s eleventh hour cancellation. Train number 22141 Pune – Nagpur Humsafar Express departing from Pune on March 30; train number 22117 headed for Amravati; and Kolhapur to Gondia Maharashtra Express on March 29 were similarly cancelled by the CR. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Rajeev Shukla and his sister were among the passengers who received a message that their train had been cancelled. “We had booked Pune to Nagpur tickets for March 29 on the Pune - AMI Express train (train number 22117) and got a message about the train being cancelled. We had to travel by bus at the last moment and pay high fares,” said Rajeev Shukla.

Train number 22141 Pune – Nagpur Humsafar Express departing from Pune on March 30; train number 22117 headed for Amravati; and Kolhapur to Gondia Maharashtra Express on March 29 were similarly cancelled by the CR.

Kiran Pisal, a manager with a private bank, said, “I had to reach Gondia on March 30 for an urgent meeting but as the train was cancelled at the last moment, all my plans have gone haywire. This is ridiculous behaviour on the part of the railways which has affected thousands of passengers.”

Whereas, the Pune railway division’s official statement read, “Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Trains passing through the Bhusawal division have been witnessing last-minute cancellations since the last few months, much to the inconvenience of passengers.