Transgenders seek Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention in Pune police ban on soliciting money

Members of the transgender community have approached deputy chief minister and Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his intervention in a ban imposed by the Pune city police on soliciting money at traffic signals across the city. The ban, issued under section 144, has sparked outrage among the community which relies on the activity for their livelihood. The ban, issued under section 144, has sparked outrage among the community which relies on the activity for their livelihood. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The transgender community has opposed the ban, arguing that it not only threatens their means of sustenance but also exacerbates the existing social and economic challenges faced by them. Soliciting money at traffic signals and attending family functions to give their blessings has long been the primary source of income for many transgender individuals, given the pervasive discrimination they face in employment opportunities.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Shamibha Patil, state coordinator of Tritiya Panthi Hakka Adhikar Sangharsh Samiti, said that the community strongly opposes the decision taken by the Pune city police. “Police commissioner Ametesh Kumar has already taken the same kind of decision when he was the CP in Nagpur but it was a failure. Now he is doing the same in Pune to show how diligently the police are performing their duties.”

Patil said that the police should understand that these are traditional means for transgenders to earn their bread and butter and that all transgenders are not involved in harassing the people. The police should not make the entire community suffer on account of a few incidents. “Instead of announcing a ban, the police should approach the ‘Transgender Welfare Board’ to run a scheme for transgenders to help them earn a living,” Patil said.

These traditions date back thousands of years and transgenders never go anywhere without invitation, Patil said. Does knocking on car windows, clapping and asking for a meagre ₹5 or ₹10 qualify as ‘extortion’, he asked. The police would instead do well to take action against notorious criminals who extort money from businessmen, he said.

In a detailed letter to Fadnavis, Patil explained all the aforementioned points and requested the latter to intervene in the matter. Patil urged the deputy chief minister on behalf of the transgender community to advocate for their rights and for inclusive policies upholding their dignity and ensuring equal opportunities. Patil said that the community would hold a peaceful protest in front of the Pune police commissioner’s office next week.

Disha Pinki Shaikh, member of Tritiya Panthi Hakka Adhikar Sangharsh Samiti, said, “Without ensuring an alternative system for the community’s bread and butter, the government is enforcing such bans which are not only tantamount to injustice but will also force criminalisation of the community.” Shaikh said that transgenders will be forced into prostitution and crime if they are not allowed to attend functions/solicit money at traffic signals. Shaikh said that the police’s job is to prevent marginalised communities from falling into crime.

Shaikh requested the police to study the issue carefully and find a humanitarian solution to the problem. According to Shaikh, there are 3,000 to 4,000 transgenders in Pune. Such a blanket ban on soliciting money would impact the livelihood of these people.