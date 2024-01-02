Transport association, drivers protest against new law on hit-and-run cases

Pune: In support to the state-wide strike by transport association and driver community against the new law implemented by the Centre, association members and drivers blocked the Pune-Solapur national highway at Khadki in Daund taluka on Monday afternoon and burned tyres. In support to the state-wide strike by transport association and driver community against the new law implemented by the Centre, protestors blocked the Pune-Solapur national highway at Khadki. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The traffic towards Pune was held up for over an hour at around 1 pm.

Truckers went on a strike to oppose a provision that imposes a ₹7 lakh penalty and 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases under the newly cleared Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminal code, on the grounds that the law could lead to undue harassment.

Passengers expressed their displeasure as there was no response by the police and other authorities at the scene of the protest for a long time.

“The law is unfair to drivers as many cannot pay the huge fine. If we could afford to pay the fine of ₹7 lakh, would we have ended up as drivers? Many have bought vehicles on loan. With high-interest loans and rise in fuel price, profit margin in transport business is less. In addition, vehicle accidents and breakdowns add to the cost,” said Santosh Shinde, a driver.

The protestors said the new law will leave them with no option but to shut down the business. They demanded that the new law be amended.