pune news

Trial run on Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro corridor likely to start in March

Pune: With delay in supply of metro coaches from Italy because of the Covid situation in Europe, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will use coaches belonging to the Nagpur Metro for its trial run on the Pune Metro priority stretch of Vanaz-Ramwadi
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Pune: With delay in supply of metro coaches from Italy because of the Covid situation in Europe, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will use coaches belonging to the Nagpur Metro for its trial run on the Pune Metro priority stretch of Vanaz-Ramwadi.

According to Maha-Metro officials, as the three coaches (one train) have arrived from Nagpur on Sunday, the trial run on the one kilometre stretch from Vanaz depot to Anandnagar station will most likely start this month.

Pune Metro has successfully conducted a six-kilometre trial run between Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Phugewadi in the first week of January. Maha-Metro plans to start commercial operations on two priority stretches of Pune Metro this year.

According to officials, the contract with the Italian firm for coaches is for 34 train sets with each having three coaches (102 coaches) to be supplied in 160 weeks. The total cost of train coaches is around 1,100 crore. Of the 34 trains, three trains (nine coaches) will arrive from Italy and the remaining will be manufactured at Kolkata-based Titagarh Firema company. The manufacturing of coaches has already started at the Kolkata unit.

Hemant Sonawne, general manager, Pune Metro said, “The first consignment of trains from Italy is delayed because of the Covid situation. Hence, we have decided to hold the trial run on Vanaz-Anandnagar stretch using Nagpur coaches. The track work from Vanaz depot to Anandnagar has almost completed and electrification will also be done soon.”

Maha-Metro had visited the Titagarh unit in Kolkata in January. According to Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit, the coaches will start arriving in Pune after testing and approval from government agencies.

The trial plan

Two lines, total distance: 31 km

Line 1: PCMC to Swargate, 5 underground stations, 9 elevated stations

Line 2: Vanaz to Ramwadi, 16 elevated metro stations

Project started: December 2016

Estimated completion: By year 2021 (previous deadline) which would now get extended

Total project cost: 11,420 crore

