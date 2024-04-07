Tutor duped of 3 lakh by cyber fraudsters

A 51-year-old coaching class trainer from Uttam Nagar was duped by cyber fraudsters in an online courier scam. The incident was reported on April 3 at his office located in Dhayari between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The accused later transferred the call to cyber police to register a police complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the victim received a call from a courier company and stated that they had intercepted a courier by the name of the victim in which they had found five passports, four credit cards, a laptop, banned drugs, shoes, and clothes. The caller informed the victim that these products were sent to Taiwan in the victim’s name.

The accused later transferred the call to cyber police to register a police complaint.

As per the victim, one of the accused, posing as an officer from the crime branch department told him that former minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik was using the victim’s Adhar card for various illegal activities hence police will take action against him.

The accused pretending to be the police on the next call threatened the victim to transfer ₹3 lakh by the account number given by him and duped the victim. A case has been registered at Uttam Nagar Police Station under IPC sections 419, 420, and 34 and sections 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.