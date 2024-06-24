Two arrested for smuggling whale fish vomit worth 3 cr 

The incident was reported on Saturday night near Hotel Ranvara at Bavdhan, and the accused are identified as Kishor Dange (45) and Sandeep Shivram Kasar (62), who runs a hotel in Malgund
Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two individuals from Ratnagiri district on charges of smuggling and selling whale fish vomit, along with other items valued at ₹3 crore.
The incident was reported on Saturday night near Hotel Ranvara at Bavdhan, and the accused are identified as Kishor Dange (45) and Sandeep Shivram Kasar (62), who runs a hotel in Malgund.
Police got information about a car carrying valuable items including whale fish vomit, commonly known as Ambergris. Accordingly, police laid the trap at Bavdhan and intercepted a car. During a search, police found an accused carrying whale fish vomit, without proper authorisation. Police suspect the accused were ready to smuggle and trade the materials illegally.
On Sunday a case was filed at Hinjewadi police station under sections 39,44, 48,49 (b), 57,51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and section 34 of the IPC.