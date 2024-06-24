Two arrested for smuggling whale fish vomit worth 3 cr 

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two individuals from Ratnagiri district on charges of smuggling and selling whale fish vomit, along with other items valued at ₹3 crore. On Sunday a case was filed at Hinjewadi police station under sections 39,44, 48,49 (b), 57,51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and section 34 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Saturday night near Hotel Ranvara at Bavdhan, and the accused are identified as Kishor Dange (45) and Sandeep Shivram Kasar (62), who runs a hotel in Malgund.

Police got information about a car carrying valuable items including whale fish vomit, commonly known as Ambergris. Accordingly, police laid the trap at Bavdhan and intercepted a car. During a search, police found an accused carrying whale fish vomit, without proper authorisation. Police suspect the accused were ready to smuggle and trade the materials illegally.

