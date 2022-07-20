Two bikes, school van catch fire in Pune

Pune: Two incidents of bike catching fire were reported in the city in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, a TVS Jupiter caught fire on the main road near Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Wednesday.

According to fireman Nilesh Rajiwade, the rider stopped his two-wheeler when it developed a technical snag. While moving the vehicle to the roadside, it suddenly caught fire and was completely burnt. The rider left the bike which was later brought to the roadside by firemen Shivdas Khutwadm, Jayesh Labade, Prateek Shirke, Shubham Shirke, Babar and Kharat.

In another incident, a two-wheeler in transit caught fire at Mukundnagar in Swargate on Tuesday. The rider left the bike on time and escaped unhurt. Later, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and reported that the two-wheeler had turned into a heap of ash.

According to the central fire brigade, the incident took place in front of Sujay Garden in Mukundnagar. The fire department believes that the two-wheeler caught fire due to a short circuit in its electrical parts.

Pradeep Khedekar, special fire officer, said that the bike owner has been identified as Swati Bhalerao (39) and the vehicle was TVS Scooty Pep.

“Since it was an old bike, it could have caused a short circuit followed by smoke. The rider alighted from the bike and stood aside to safety,” he said.

A school van parked near Sundarban society on Katraj-Kondhwa road caught fire around 9 am on Wednesday. Fire tenders doused the flames within 15 minutes. Sunil Gilbile, PMC fire brigade chief, said that a short circuit of electronic components could be behind the incident.

“The van had developed a technical snag and halted on the road. Some people moved the bus to a nearby plot before it caught fire,” he said.