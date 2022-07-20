Two bikes, school van catch fire in Pune
Pune: Two incidents of bike catching fire were reported in the city in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, a TVS Jupiter caught fire on the main road near Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Wednesday.
According to fireman Nilesh Rajiwade, the rider stopped his two-wheeler when it developed a technical snag. While moving the vehicle to the roadside, it suddenly caught fire and was completely burnt. The rider left the bike which was later brought to the roadside by firemen Shivdas Khutwadm, Jayesh Labade, Prateek Shirke, Shubham Shirke, Babar and Kharat.
In another incident, a two-wheeler in transit caught fire at Mukundnagar in Swargate on Tuesday. The rider left the bike on time and escaped unhurt. Later, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and reported that the two-wheeler had turned into a heap of ash.
According to the central fire brigade, the incident took place in front of Sujay Garden in Mukundnagar. The fire department believes that the two-wheeler caught fire due to a short circuit in its electrical parts.
Pradeep Khedekar, special fire officer, said that the bike owner has been identified as Swati Bhalerao (39) and the vehicle was TVS Scooty Pep.
“Since it was an old bike, it could have caused a short circuit followed by smoke. The rider alighted from the bike and stood aside to safety,” he said.
A school van parked near Sundarban society on Katraj-Kondhwa road caught fire around 9 am on Wednesday. Fire tenders doused the flames within 15 minutes. Sunil Gilbile, PMC fire brigade chief, said that a short circuit of electronic components could be behind the incident.
“The van had developed a technical snag and halted on the road. Some people moved the bus to a nearby plot before it caught fire,” he said.
-
Four held in Delhi’s Dwarka for loan app fraud
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they arrested four persons for allegedly running an extortion scheme with two Chinese nationals by using loan applications to blackmail people by morphing their photographs. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav identified the suspects by their first names as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok, 24, Avnish, 22, and Kannan, 35. Anil, who is the mastermind was only granted a loan of ₹6,870.
-
Correct, early diagnosis and treatment crucial to eliminating TB by 2025: Doctors
The target to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 can only be achieved with early and correct diagnosis followed by complete treatment, said doctors at a press conference on Wednesday. Dr Ravi Bhaskar, professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospitals and Consultant Pulmonologist, Dr Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava- Medanta Hospital also spoke during the press conference.
-
Battery manufacturing firm to probe 7 e-bike fire case in Market Yard
The company which supplies batteries to e-bikes will probe the reason behind the sudden fire which gutted seven e-bikes in a showroom near Gangadham in Market Yard area on Monday evening. According to Dhanesh Oswal, owner of Devaal Riders showroom said, the battery manufacturing firm will be sending its executive to Pune to investigate the matter.
-
Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad
“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government. Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment. As of now, a cabinet minister's team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.
-
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said. The accused have been sent to jail. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh added. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics