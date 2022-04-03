Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.
The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death.
The deceased are in their late 20s. "The incident came to light after local people informed guards that two pairs of shoes and clothes are lying near the reservoir and no human activity is seen inside the backwater.
During a search operation conducted by police and fire brigade personnel, two bodies were fished out after two hours on Saturday afternoon," the official said. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.
Uttarakhand hikes honorarium of sanitation workers to ₹500 per day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the honorarium of sanitation workers in the state has been raised to ₹500 per day, as promised during the campaign for the recent Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dhami in Champawat's Banbasa said, "In line with our poll promise, we issued an order after forming the government regarding ₹500 per day honorarium for sanitation workers. They will now get ₹500 per day."
Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores
The vigilance investigation bureau on Saturday conducted raids on block supply officer of Mushari block, Muzaffarpur, Santosh Kumar, bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by him that included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials familiar with the matter said. Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway at his ancestral house.
₹1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals
PUNE The civic administration has helped refund ₹1 crore to at least 140 patients who had complained of excessive charges by private hospitals in the city for Covid-19 and mucormycosis treatment. Patients who lodged complaints were refunded the amount after the civic body issued notices to the hospitals. The administration also audited bills issued to patients who underwent Covid treatment. Despite the state government's price cap, private hospitals overcharged the patients.
Teens decomposed body found from ventilation duct of Khadakwasla building
PUNE The Haveli police found a teenager's decomposed body from the ventilation duct of Chintamani Heights building in Khadakwasla. The deceased has been identified as Heena Shabbir Pathan (15), a Class 10 student, said police. A family who resides on the first floor of the building complained of a foul smell coming from the lobby. They immediately alerted the police on Friday night. The body was brought out early on Saturday morning, according to police.
Truckers feel the heat as diesel price crosses ₹100-mark in Pune
PUNE The diesel prices in Pune crossed ₹100 per litre-mark on Sunday, for the second time since October 16, after petroleum companies once again hiked rates. As demand for trucks is in a recovery mode with the economy picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the continuous diesel price hike for the 11th day in a row on Sunday has put truckers on a backfoot. The hike has severely affected the fraternity.
