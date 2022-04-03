Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam

The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death.

The deceased are in their late 20s. "The incident came to light after local people informed guards that two pairs of shoes and clothes are lying near the reservoir and no human activity is seen inside the backwater.

During a search operation conducted by police and fire brigade personnel, two bodies were fished out after two hours on Saturday afternoon," the official said. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.

