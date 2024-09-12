Two booked for cheating employees of 55 lakh PF money

PUNE The Yerawada police have booked the director and founder chairman of Greatwall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for an alleged ₹54.70 lakh provident fund fraud. The incident took place between April 2019 and May 2022. Yerawada police have booked director and founder chairman of Greatwall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged ₹ 54.70 lakh provident fund fraud. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The complaint lodged by Rahul Eknath Kokate , 52, on September 10, 2024, states that the company’s director Ashish Pratap Kadam and founder and chairman Pratap Abajirao Kadam, both residents of Hariganga Society in Phule Nagar, had submitted a reconciliation statement detailing about salary sheet, balance sheet, Form 5 and other documents of the company to the provident commissioner’s office.

Upon a detailed verification of the statement submitted by the company, it has been revealed that there wrere between 400 and 500 employees working in the company and from April 2019 till May 2022 and out of the mandated ₹7,38,26,322 PF amount to be deducted from the employee’s salary, the accused credited only ₹6,83,56,054 in the PF account . The remaining amount of ₹54,70,268 deducted from the salaries of the employees after taking them into confidence was used for their personal needs.

A case has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (merchants who breach the trust of property in their possession) of the BNS including sections under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.