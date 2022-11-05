Home / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for threatening public

Two booked for threatening public

pune news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Aatish Kale (25), a resident of Pimpri and Arjun Wanjari (24), a resident of Chikhali

As per the information given by police, the accused had kept status on social media about their deceased friend Pawan Vishnu Lashkare, who was a history-sheeter. In the status along with the photo of the deceased the accused threatened to take revenge for the death of their friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the information given by police, the accused had kept status on social media about their deceased friend Pawan Vishnu Lashkare, who was a history-sheeter. In the status along with the photo of the deceased the accused threatened to take revenge for the death of their friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A police complaint has been lodged against two youths from Pimpri for allegedly threatening people via social media.

The accused have been identified as Aatish Kale (25), a resident of Pimpri and Arjun Wanjari (24), a resident of Chikhali.

As per the information given by police, the accused had kept status on social media about their deceased friend Pawan Vishnu Lashkare, who was a history-sheeter. In the status along with the photo of the deceased the accused threatened to take revenge for the death of their friend.

The deceased was a history sheeter and police complaints were lodged against him, while both the accused in this case are from his gang and in future, they might commit a crime. So as a preventive step first information report (FIR) was lodged against them under sections 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (C) of the IT Act 2000.

“The accused are not arrested yet,” said police inspector Bhojraj Misal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out