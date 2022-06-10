Two CISF constables found dead in Pune
Pune: A man and a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable stationed at the Pune international airport were found dead at their respective residence in Gurudwara colony in Pune’s Lohegaon neighbourhood.
According to the police, it is suspected to be death by suicide and investigation is on.
The deceased have been identified as Asmita Das (30), a resident of Orissa and Sanjay Kumar (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Das’ family members contacted the police after her friend was unable to contact her on phone. A police team rushed to her residence on June 6, broke open the door and found her dead. Kumar’s residence was also locked from inside and the house door was broken to gain entry. He too was found dead in a similar circumstance, police said.
The Vimantal police station has lodged a case of accidental death. Senior inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station said, “No suicide notes were found on them or at their place.”
Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics