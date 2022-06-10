Home / Cities / Pune News / Two CISF constables found dead in Pune
Pune: A man and a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable stationed at the Pune international airport were found dead at their respective residence in Gurudwara colony in Pune's Lohegaon neighbourhood
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: A man and a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable stationed at the Pune international airport were found dead at their respective residence in Gurudwara colony in Pune’s Lohegaon neighbourhood.

According to the police, it is suspected to be death by suicide and investigation is on.

The deceased have been identified as Asmita Das (30), a resident of Orissa and Sanjay Kumar (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Das’ family members contacted the police after her friend was unable to contact her on phone. A police team rushed to her residence on June 6, broke open the door and found her dead. Kumar’s residence was also locked from inside and the house door was broken to gain entry. He too was found dead in a similar circumstance, police said.

The Vimantal police station has lodged a case of accidental death. Senior inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station said, “No suicide notes were found on them or at their place.”

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

