Two college students drown in Khadakwasla dam

Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:02 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Farhan Alim Sheikh (18) of Shivtirth Nagar and Sahil Vikas Thakar (19) of Shastri Nagar in Kothrud.

According to the police, a group of five students from Kothrud entered the dam waters near Sonpur village on Monday evening. However, when the two started drowning, the others cried for help and locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the duo. (HT FILE PHOTO)
According to the police, a group of five students from Kothrud entered the dam waters near Sonpur village on Monday evening. However, when the two started drowning, the others cried for help and locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the duo. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The police on Monday evening fished out bodies of two college students from the waters of Khadakwasla dam on Pune-Panshet road.

The deceased have been identified as Farhan Alim Sheikh (18) of Shivtirth Nagar and Sahil Vikas Thakar (19) of Shastri Nagar in Kothrud.

According to the police, a group of five students from Kothrud entered the dam waters near Sonpur village on Monday evening. However, when the two started drowning, the others cried for help and locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the duo.

Later, the Haveli police station was alerted. Inspector Sadashiv Shelar and his team and fished out the bodies with the help of fire brigade team and sent it to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy. An accidental death report has been registered.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
