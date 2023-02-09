Two establishments sealed by PCB for operating sans trade licence, fire NOC

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Thursday sealed two prominent business establishments after they were found operating without a trade licence or the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) of the fire department. The restaurants will remain shut till further orders.

Subrat Pal, CEO, PCB, said that the action had been taken on grounds of violation of health, hygiene and fire safety guidelines of the Cantonment Act. “Both the establishments were found to have violated the norms and during the post-Covid era, the board administration has been extremely careful of health, hygiene and fire safety as it wants to safeguard the lives of cantonment residents, including those who visit the establishments,” he said.

The PCB in 2021 had sealed two prominent eateries for violating trade licence- and fire safety- norms. Since then, nearly 700 business establishments have been under the PCB scanner. The PCB charges anywhere between ₹800 and ₹3,000 as licence fees, and applicants have to apply on the PCB website and submit the necessary documents online.

Traders who had obtained their licences before 2006 are not required to apply barring a few exceptions as specified by the Cantonment Act, 2006. According to the Cantonment Act 2006, the board can slap fines up to ₹50,000 on those found violating norms. The board is empowered to serve notice if a particular shop or restaurant is in an unhygienic condition. If proper hygiene is not maintained, establishments can be sealed as per the law.