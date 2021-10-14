Two friends arrested for killing IT engineer

The Kondhwa Police investigation into the gunshot injuries case involving a software engineer has revealed that his two friends had pumped a bullet into his neck and murdered him.

Earlier, the two accused had alleged that their friend had committed suicide while they were partying together in the flat.

Ganesh Yashwant Tarlekar (47), an IT software engineer and a resident of Sunflower society, Kondhwa, was found dead with a gunshot injury in his neck on October 11.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the duo, who have been identified as Sagar Dilip Binawat (33), a resident of Shraddhanagar in Kondhwa and Dattatreya Devidas Hajare.

They were arrested after the wife of the deceased lodged a first information report (FIR) against the duo.

The police had detained Binawat and Hajare who were present with him during a party inside the flat on the day of the murder. The duo during their preliminary inquiry said that Tarlekar had shot himself. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot with the pistol and locked the flat from outside. The two then threw the pistol into a well. Police later seized the pistol with the help of a magnet.

Tarlekar was married and had a 14-year-old son. He was not getting along well with his wife who was staying at her mothers’ house from the past one year.

Sardar Patil, Kondhwa police station incharge, said “We were doubting their story from day one as everything was suspicious. They have confessed to their involvement in the murder and Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 has been invoked against them.”