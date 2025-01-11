Menu Explore
Two held for attack on family over honking in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 08:46 AM IST

During the exchange of heated arguments, the situation quickly escalated, and the suspects reportedly attacked Rajesh by using a sharp weapon. His wife and daughter who stepped out of the car were also injured

Pune police arrested two persons involved in an attack on three members of a family in the Mundhwa area over a honking dispute. The incident took place on Thursday at around 9 pm.

The accused have been identified as Raju Gaikwad and his son Shubham Gaikwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused have been identified as Raju Gaikwad and his son Shubham Gaikwad.

The accused have been identified as Raju Gaikwad and his son Shubham Gaikwad.

According to police, Rajesh Wakchaure along with his wife Suvarna and daughter Sanskruti were heading towards Koregaon Park in their car. Due to heavy traffic on Mundhwa-Koregaon Park Road, Wakchaure honked at Gaikwad to move ahead.

Angry about the issue, the Gaiwakd duo stepped outside of the car and abused Wakchaure. During the exchange of heated arguments, the situation quickly escalated, and the suspects reportedly attacked Rajesh by using a sharp weapon. His wife and daughter who stepped out of the car were also injured.

Following the assault, the accused also vandalised the car of the Wakchaure and threatened them.

A team of police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused and gained control over the situation.

