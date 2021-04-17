Two held for kidnapping, extortion

Two people, including a woman were remanded to the custody of Pune police on Monday for being a part of a group of six who were booked for kidnapping and extorting an accountant working at a local nursing home by posing as police officers from the crime branch in March.

The two arrested were identified as Amol Anil Gaikwad (30) and Supriya Ghadage (29), both residents of Upper Indiranagar, Bibwewadi. They have been remanded to police custody until Monday.

The complainant was identified as Mandat Rajendra Mandke (24), a resident of Dhayarigaon in Pune.

“The complainant is a simple guy working as an accountant. He had recently received some money from a land deal. Somebody tipped these people off about his fortune and they started plotting against him,” said police sub inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar who is investigating the case.

Mandke told police that three people, including the two arrested, approached him at the hospital where he works around 12 noon on March 5. The three asked him to accompany them out of the hospital for some inquiry. As he allegedly followed them, they led him to a nearby alley where three others were awaiting them in an autorickshaw.

He was beaten up in the stationary rickshaw by the six people, according to his complaint. The people then allegedly claimed that they knew of some wrongdoing committed by him at the hospital and made him sit on a motorbike on which he was taken to a hotel near Bopdev ghat.

Once at the hotel, the people demanded a sum of ₹30,00,000 from him in exchange of sparing his life, according to his complaint.

When Mandke agreed to pay, they took him to an ATM in Kondhwa and had him withdraw ₹65,000 using separate ATM cards and later took one of the cards from him along with its PIN. They then made him sit in an autorickshaw and asked him to go home without informing anyone.

“After the amount he had withdrawn, the next day they used his card to withdraw ₹4,000 and ₹9,500 the day after that and threatened him to not talk about it,” said PSI Usgaonkar.

A case under Sections 170, 364(a), 386, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bibwewadi police station against the unidentified people.