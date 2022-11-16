Home / Cities / Pune News / Two hotel managers in Pune booked for violating noise pollution norms

Two hotel managers in Pune booked for violating noise pollution norms

pune news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Pune police lodged FIR against two hotel-cum-restaurants for allegedly flouting noise pollution rules

Pune police lodged FIR against two hotel-cum-restaurants for allegedly flouting noise pollution rules. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: The Pune police lodged first information report (FIR) against two hotel-cum-restaurants for allegedly flouting noise pollution rules.

On Monday, the social security cell of Pune city police raided rooftop hotel “Silver Spoon Restro and Lounge” in Kondhwa and found it playing loud music in violation of state government noise pollution norms. The police seized music system worth 2.85 lakh from the recreation place, and hookah pots, flavoured tobacco material estimated to be worth 4,800.

In another raid at “3 Musketeers” in Vimannagar, police found the hotel administration playing loud music at around 11.45 pm. Music system worth 2.34 lakh was seized.

Managers of both the hotels were booked under relevant sections.

Vijay Kumbhar, inspector, social security cell of Pune police, said, “We carried out the drive after receiving many complaints from residents living in the neighbourhood of these hotels. One of the hotels was running an illegal hookah parlour.”

Case has been registered at Kondhwa and Vimantal police stations under various sections of noise pollutions of Environment Protection Act and relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2018.

