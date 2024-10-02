Two IISER Pune faculty elected INSA fellows

Two professors of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune — Anjan Banerjee from the department of biology and Pinaki Talukdar of the department of chemistry — have been elected as fellows of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi. Established in 1935, INSA works for promotion of science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare. (HT PHOTO)

The institute has selected 63 faculty from science institutions across India for the fellowship beginning January 2025.

Professor Banerjee is a plant biologist whose research focuses on understanding the complex mechanisms underlying plant growth and development in the context of long-distance macromolecular signalling. His research group uses a combination of advanced molecular techniques, bioinformatics, transcriptomics, ChIP-seq approaches and high-end imaging tools to study signalling in plants.

The group headed by professor Talukdar is at the forefront of developing artificial ion transporters and employing them to trigger programmed cell death in cancer cells by disrupting ion homeostasis. He specialises in organic chemistry with focus on chemical biology applications of supramolecular systems. He has also created ion transporters that can be activated by multiple stimuli, enabling the selective targeting of cancer cells.

Established in 1935, INSA works for promotion of science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare. The fellowship is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of scientific knowledge and technology. Election acknowledges not only their distinguished research but also the profound impact they have had on national and international scientific communities.