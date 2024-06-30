Two, including a pregnant woman, test positive for Zika virus 

With two fresh Zika virus infection cases reported on Friday, the total number of cases in the city has gone up to five. In a major cause of concern, the new cases include a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Ganeshnagar, Erandwane and a 22-year-old man from Mundhwa, the officials said. The Public Health Department took preventive measures in the Erandwane rea. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier on June 20, Zika virus infection was reported in a 46-year-old doctor from Erandwane and his 15-year-old daughter.

A senior official from the Public Health Department, on anonymity, said, “Samples of a 28-year-old pregnant woman have tested positive for Zika, and two expecting mothers have tested negative. We have issued orders to PMC to start screening of all pregnant women in the five-kilometre radius of Erandwane area,” said the official.

The 28-year-old woman is a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Erandwane and her samples were sent to NIV on Wednesday (26). She complained of fever and rash and the NIV report received on Friday confirmed Zika virus infection in her samples. The woman is undergoing Antenatal care (ANC) at Late Vishnu Yashwant Tharkude Dispensary, Karve Road.

The second Zika virus infection has been detected in a 22-year-old man from Mundhwa. He complained of fever and body ache and his samples were sent to NIV on Thursday. The reports received on Friday confirmed Zika infection in his samples. He is the son of a 47-year-old woman from Mundhwa who tested positive for Zika virus on June 1.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “We had sent 13 samples to NIV. However, 12 samples have tested negative for Zika virus as per NIV reports. The surveillance activities are conducted in both the affected areas,” he said.

Confirming the development, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer PMC, said, “The expecting mothers should do anomaly scan if they are Zika virus positive.”

Dr Supriya Puranik, the senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Child, said, “Zika virus can severely impact pregnancy causing a birth defect called microcephaly, where the baby is born with a small head. It is also known to cause life-threatening health conditions in newborn babies such as eye problems, hearing loss, and seizures.”

Meanwhile, Dr Neelam Gorhe, deputy speaker of the Legislative Council, during the assembly session on Saturday raised concern over the increasing number of Zika virus cases in Pune.

“A surge in Zika virus cases has been reported in Pune district. Many pilgrims travelling to Pandharpur Palkhi are entering Pune, which has raised concerns.”

Health Minister Uday Samant has assured the House that he will issue orders to the local administration to take appropriate measures, and the House will be kept informed about the developments.