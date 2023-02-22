Two, including a techie attacked by goons

PUNE: In two separate incidents, two people including a techie were attacked with a cutter-like sharp weapon near the Wakdewadi ST bus stand on Monday night. Around 11 pm, Sable, a Kothrud resident, was rushing with his friends to catch a bus for Aurangabad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Khadki police have arrested prime accused Arbaz Shaikh in this case, while two of his accomplices are on the run.

According to a complaint filed by Yogesh Jadhav, who works with a private tour company, he was at the gate of the Wakdewadi ST bus stand on Monday at around 10:30 pm.

As he came out of a nearby toilet, a group of four people approached him and asked him to hand over any valuable items and cash he had.

They stole ₹300 from his pocket and tried to snatch away his phone. At the time, the accused Sheikh attacked Jadhav with a cutter-like sharp weapon, injuring him on the left side of his face.

Within 30 minutes of this incident, the accused assaulted IT professional Sanket Sable near the same spot.

Around 11 pm, Sable, a Kothrud resident, was rushing with his friends to catch a bus for Aurangabad.

At the time, Sheikh attacked Sable on the neck with a sharp weapon and attempted to flee the spot. However, Sable’s friends and locals apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

According to Vaibhav Mugdum, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), the accused fled the scene after attacking Sable. “Accused Shaikh was chased down by some locals. Later, the accused fell from the sidewalk and was injured. We’ve admitted him to the hospital for additional medical care,” Magdum said.

According to a police record, Shaikh is a convicted criminal with at least one pending case against him.

Police have filed a case against him and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 394 and 34.