Two killed, one injured as PMPML bus rams motorcycle on Old Katraj Ghat

Pune: Two persons were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus rammed a motorcycle on the Old Katraj Ghat near Bhilarewadi on Tuesday morning, police said. Two persons were killed and woman sustained serious injuries after PMPML bus rammed motorcycle on the Old Katraj Ghat near Bhilarewadi on Tuesday morning. (HT)

The accident occurred around 8.40 am when the PMPML bus (registration number MH14/HU/6432) was travelling downhill towards Pune. As it reached a curve near Bhilarewadi, the bus reportedly hit a Hero Honda Passion motorcycle (MH12/FB/0348) from behind.

The impact of the collision threw all three riders off the two-wheeler. Akash Ramdas Gogavale, 29, and Anushka Prakash Wadkar, 27, both residents of Sasewadi in Bhor, died on the spot. Neha Kailas Gogavale, 20, also from Sasewadi, was critically injured and rushed to Bharati Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the relatives Akash was working in a private firm, Anushka was a college student and injured Neha is also a college student.

Police identified the bus driver as Sudhir Dilip Konde, 42, of Arvi, Pune. He was detained and sent for a medical examination to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Senior police officers from the Ambegaon Police Station visited the accident site and conducted a spot panchnama. An FIR against the bus driver is being registered.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus driver lost control and rear-ended the motorcycle. We are recording statements of eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events,” said Shard Zine, senior inspector, Ambegaon Police Station.

Traffic movement on the ghat was briefly disrupted after the mishap. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.