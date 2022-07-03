Two men cheat Pune bank of ₹65 lakh by securing loan on forged docs
Two persons allegedly cheated a private bank of ₹65 lakh by procuring loans using forged documents. Wakad police registered case as per the complaint filed by the bank manager.
In his complaint, bank manager Soumya Gopalan Nayar (35) said that the accused Swapnil Madhukar Bhumkar resident of Bhumkar vasti and Pravin Shinde resident of Rahatani used forged ITR and manipulated bank statements to apply for a loan.
According to police sub-inspector S Girnar, Shinde, one of the accused is associated with three more bank loan fraud cases, in which he used forged documents to get loan for his client.
According to police, the case came into light, when the bank decided to cross check all loan applications received through Shinde. It was found that Bhumkar had submitted forged ITR documents of 2014-15 and 2015-16 along with forged bank statement.
“Initially, he would transfer enough amount to the bank account to show they earn a good salary and maintain a good credit rating,” a police officer said.
As of now the police have identified three loan applications in Wakad area which were through Shinde.
As per the complaint filed by the bank manager, police have registered case under sections of 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
