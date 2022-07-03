Two men cheat Pune bank of 65 lakh by securing loan on forged docs

Two persons allegedly cheated a private bank of ₹65 lakh by procuring loans using forged documents. Wakad police registered case as per the complaint filed by the bank manager.

In his complaint, bank manager Soumya Gopalan Nayar (35) said that the accused Swapnil Madhukar Bhumkar resident of Bhumkar vasti and Pravin Shinde resident of Rahatani used forged ITR and manipulated bank statements to apply for a loan.

According to police sub-inspector S Girnar, Shinde, one of the accused is associated with three more bank loan fraud cases, in which he used forged documents to get loan for his client.

According to police, the case came into light, when the bank decided to cross check all loan applications received through Shinde. It was found that Bhumkar had submitted forged ITR documents of 2014-15 and 2015-16 along with forged bank statement.

“Initially, he would transfer enough amount to the bank account to show they earn a good salary and maintain a good credit rating,” a police officer said.

As of now the police have identified three loan applications in Wakad area which were through Shinde.

As per the complaint filed by the bank manager, police have registered case under sections of 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).