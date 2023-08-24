Two kill co-worker at labour camp in Wagholi

Two men murder their co-worker at a labour camp in Wagholi on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Mandagikar. Loni Kand police station has formed teams to search the accused and a case has been registered under Sections 302, 504 and 34 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Ram Subhash Shriram, 25, from Nanded district and Golap Dyanoba Kotalapure, 25, from Latur district, fled after committing the crime at the site located on Pune-Ahmednagar Road.

According to the police, the trio had heated argument while consuming liquor during the night hours on Tuesday. The labour contractor had sacked Mandagikar from job and the latter abused Shriram alleging that he was behind the dismissal. A fight ensued and the accused hit a small gas cylinder on the head of Mandagikar who died of injuries.

