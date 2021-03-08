IND USA
Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days

Two minors including a seven-year-old were killed in road accidents in Pune within two days
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:06 AM IST

Two minors including a seven-year-old were killed in road accidents in Pune within two days.

The minor deceased was identified as Dattatray Thorat (7), who was riding with his mother Manisha Dattatray Thorat (38), both residents of Mitraprem apartment in Shivnerinagar, Kondhwa, Pune.

The minor boy and his mother were riding from their house in Kondhwa to meet her brother in Chakan around 2 pm on Saturday. The two were passing from the junction in front of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune.

The two were taking a left turn towards the petrol pump in front of RTO towards Jehangir Hospital chowk when a tanker driving from behind them hit them. The tanker, which was speeding, rammed into the two-wheeler causing the mother-son duo to fall on their left.

While the mother was grievously injured, the child was killed in the accident. The tanker driver was identified as Ram Babu Khade (23), a resident of Avhalwadi area of Shirur.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c) with 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bundgarden police station.

The accident happened one day after a 17-year-old rider was killed in a hit-and-run case in Tingarenagar, Pune.

The deceased teen was identified as Gaurav Ankush Patole (17), a resident of Manjaba Vasti in Dhanori. Gaurav was riding home from a road in front of a gas agency in Tingarenagar when an unidentified tempo rammed into him and fled the spot without reporting the incident.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 132(1)(c) with 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.

