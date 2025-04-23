Two more arrested for sharing bank account with cybercrime fraudsters

The cyber cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police has arrested two individuals for providing mule bank accounts to two fraudsters; one from Pakistan and the other from Dubai, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, who later became a police witness, contacted the complainant on social media and promised him high returns on investments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident was reported on March 24 when a senior citizen who retired from the state irrigation department lost ₹2.52 crore in a share market fraud. The accused, who later became a police witness, contacted the complainant on social media and promised him high returns on investments. The senior citizen approached the police upon the realisation that he had been duped.

The cyber police have already arrested one Balasaheb Sakharam Chaure from Kaij in Beed district in connection with this case.

Pravin Swami, assistant police inspector at the cyber cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “During further investigation, it was revealed that some of the fraud money was received in a bank account operating from Sangli. Accordingly, our teams rushed to Sangli and arrested Amol Patil, who has given his bank account to Yunus Dilawar Chaughule on a 6% commission basis.”

Both accused were arrested from Sangli on April 17. Yunus Dilawar runs a mobile shop. During further investigation, it was revealed that both arrested accused came in contact with a man from Madhya Pradesh. They visited Madhya Pradesh and worked with him.

The police suspect that Yunus Dilawar was tasked with getting bank accounts from Sangli and handing them over to the man based in Madhya Pradesh. Till date, Yunus has handed over 8 to 10 such bank accounts to the Madhya Pradesh-based man against which he received ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh as commission.

The police said that the search for the accused man from Madhya Pradesh is underway. The probe revealed that Chaure was part of a cybercrime gang run by a Pakistani national while Ganesh Kale was from Dubai. Chaure used to provide mule bank accounts from the Marathwada region to the duo.

“Kale was working as a MLM (multilevel marketing) executive in a company where he met Chaure. Kale and the Pakistani national asked Chaure to provide them mule bank accounts on a commission basis. Till date, Chaure has handed over 15 to 20 mule bank accounts from the Marathwada region and received ₹2.5 lakh as commission. He used to collect official documents of uneducated persons, labourers and drivers to open such bank accounts. He was also in contact with cybergangs operating out of Dubai, Nepal and other parts of the world,” said Pravin Swami, assistant inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad police cyber cell.