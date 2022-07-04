Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai
Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur.
According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday. Five teams have been kept on alert in Mumbai and another team at Nagpur.
“In consultation with local administration, NDRF teams have been deployed as follows - 5 teams in Mumbai, 1 team Nagpur, 1 team at Chiplun, Ratnagiri and 1 team at Mahad Raigad,” said Pavan Dev Gaur, deputy commandant, 5th NDRF Battalion, Pune, in a text message.
Many parts of Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Raigad, received heavy rains on Monday, resulting in water levels of some rivers such as Vaishishti going up.
As per IMD forecast, parts of central Maharashtra and Konkan will receive heavy rains on July 7 and July 8 with weather department urging citizens to be “Alert”. Weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from July 5 evening.
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
