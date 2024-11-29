PUNE Two cases of online cyber fraud were lodged in the city on Thursday, said police. Two online cyber fraud cases reported in city

A 28-year-old youth from Baner was defrauded of ₹10 lakh in a parcel fraud case and a case was lodged on November 27. In a similar modus operandi, a Hadapsar resident was cheated of ₹6.40 lakh.

In the first case, the victim received a call from Skype ID where the caller identified himself as a Mumbai crime branch official saying that they had tracked a Mumbai -Iran courier package in his name which contained five expired passports, pen drives, laptops and three bank credit cards. The caller then asked him to verify his bank credentials, threatened him with dire consequences and cheated him of his money.

In the second case, the Hadapsar police have lodged a case against an unidentified cyber cheat who called the victim who is a resident of Mundhwa posing as a law enforcement officer. The accused told him that his account had been used for money laundering for transferring illicit money and threatened him with dire consequences. The accused later made him transfer money to different accounts totalling ₹6.48 lakh and cheated him.

No arrests have been made so far, said police.