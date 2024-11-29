Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two online cyber fraud cases reported in city

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 29, 2024 09:50 AM IST

PUNE Two cases of online cyber fraud were lodged in the city on Thursday, said police

PUNE Two cases of online cyber fraud were lodged in the city on Thursday, said police.

Two online cyber fraud cases reported in city
Two online cyber fraud cases reported in city

A 28-year-old youth from Baner was defrauded of 10 lakh in a parcel fraud case and a case was lodged on November 27. In a similar modus operandi, a Hadapsar resident was cheated of 6.40 lakh.

In the first case, the victim received a call from Skype ID where the caller identified himself as a Mumbai crime branch official saying that they had tracked a Mumbai -Iran courier package in his name which contained five expired passports, pen drives, laptops and three bank credit cards. The caller then asked him to verify his bank credentials, threatened him with dire consequences and cheated him of his money.

In the second case, the Hadapsar police have lodged a case against an unidentified cyber cheat who called the victim who is a resident of Mundhwa posing as a law enforcement officer. The accused told him that his account had been used for money laundering for transferring illicit money and threatened him with dire consequences. The accused later made him transfer money to different accounts totalling 6.48 lakh and cheated him.

No arrests have been made so far, said police.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On