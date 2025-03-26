Two policemen suspended for providing VIP treatment to Satish Bhosale 

Beed superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Kanwat has suspended two policemen for allegedly providing VIP treatment to Satish Bhosale, alias Khokya Bhai, a close aide of Beed MLA Suresh Dhas. Bhosale was arrested from Prayagraj earlier this month after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly assaulting a man with a cricket bat. The two suspended policemen, Kailash Khatane and Vinod Surawase, were attached to the Chaklamba police station. Additionally, the station in-charge has been served a show cause notice. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A viral video showed Bhosale, accompanied by a dozen relatives, enjoying biryani and mineral water bottles in police custody, prompting Kanwat to take action. The two suspended policemen, Kailash Khatane and Vinod Surawase, were attached to the Chaklamba police station. Additionally, the station in-charge has been served a show cause notice.

Bhosale was brought before the Shirur court in Beed in connection with an assault case where he allegedly attacked a man from Sindkhed Raja with a bat. After being remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, he was seen having a lavish meal arranged by his associates before being taken to jail. The viral footage also showed him talking on a mobile phone while the policemen assigned to his security duty casually chatted among themselves.

SP Kanwat confirmed the suspensions, stating, “We have taken strict disciplinary action against the two policemen for dereliction of duty and tarnishing the image of the police force. A show cause notice has also been issued to another police official from the same station.”

Meanwhile, netizens expressed outrage, pointing out that several accused involved in violent crimes and issuing threats were seen mingling with Bhosale in police presence. His family and friends were reportedly allowed to meet him in judicial custody without court approval, raising further concerns about preferential treatment.

Bhosale, accused of illegally hunting over 200 deer, was arrested at Prayagraj airport while allegedly attempting to flee the country. He was already wanted in two cases in Beed, including an attempt to murder, and faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. His notoriety grew after a video surfaced showing him attacking a person with a bat.

In another case, on March 8, the Forest Department raided his house in Jhapewadi Shivara near Shirur town, recovering wild animal meat and poaching equipment.