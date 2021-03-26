Two senior citizens killed in separate accidents

Two senior citizens were killed in two separate road accidents in Pune on Thursday evening. Both the cases were of hit-and-run and occurred within two hours of each other, according to the police.

In one incident, Mahadev Hambir Kamble (59), a resident of Bopodi was crossing the road on foot when a dumper truck rammed into him along the Elphinston road in Bopodi.

In another incident, Uttam Bhojaji Ramkhanbe (70), a resident of Wagholi was also crossing the road Gade Vasti area of Wagholi when he was run over by an unidentified vehicle.

The first incident happened around 5:30pm when the deceased was walking to his mother’s house to visit her, according to a complaint lodged by his 21-year-old relative.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) along with Khadki police station.

Assistant police inspector Prema Patil of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

In the second incident, the type of vehicle could not be verified as the vehicle fled the spot immediately after the incident around 7:30pm.

A case under Sections 279, 3049a, 338 of IPC and 184, 134, 119/177 of MVA was registered at the Lonikand police station in the matter.