PUNE A thirty-eight-year old youth and his friend were assaulted by a group of unidentified persons on the night of November 25 at an open Kakade Grounds at Samvidhan Chowk where the former had gone to answer nature’s call, said police. Two seriously injured in attack at Kakade Grounds in Wanowrie

The victim identified as Rahul Adsul, a resident of Malwadi in Hadapsar, has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was accosted by a gang of youths who physically assaulted him and his friend with sticks and stones.

Police Inspector Sanjay Patange Incharge Wanowrie police station, a case under BNS sections 118 (2), 352 and 3(5) has been lodged against the accused who are yet to be identified.